The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

The move comes exactly one week after the Canadiens selected Reinbacher fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old posted three goals and 22 points in 46 games last season with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League. He added a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound blueliner also represented Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.