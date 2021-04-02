The Montreal Canadiens and 25-year-old defenceman Corey Schueneman have agreed to terms on an one-year, two-way contract that will be worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL.

The American has played this season with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, scoring three goals and adding four assists over 21 games.

Schueneman, who spent four years with the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2019, is undrafted and has never played at the NHL-level.