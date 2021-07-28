How will Savard help the Habs fill the hole left by Weber's injury?

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman David Savard to a four-year contract worth $14 million and added forward Cedric Paquette on a one-year, $950,000 deal.

Savard will carry an annual cap hit of $3.5 million under the new deal.

David Savard signs with the Montreal Canadiens, 4 years, $3.5M AAV@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

Cedric Paquette to Montreal, one year deal, $950k https://t.co/XjFKQU39Ui — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

Savard, 30, played 54 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. He had one goal and five assists in 40 games with the Blue Jackets before being acquired by the Lightning at the trade deadline. He did not register a point in 14 regular season games with the Bolts but had five assists in 20 games during the playoffs.

Savard is coming off a five-year, $21.25 million contract that he signed with the Blue Jackets in 2015.

Drafted in the fourth round (94th overall) by the Blue Jackets in 2009, he has 41 goals and 125 assists in 611 career games.

Paquette split time this season between the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, posting four goals and eight points in 47 games between the two teams.