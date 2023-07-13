The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Nicolas Beaudin and forward Lucas Condotta to two-way contracts on Thursday.

Beaudin received a one-year contract, while Condotta signed a two-year deal.

Beaudin had two goals and 26 points in 42 games with the Laval Rocket and Rockford IceHogs in the AHL last seson.

Selected in the first round of the 2018 draft by Chicago, he was traded to Montreal last October in exchange for forward Cam Hillis.

Beaudin has two goals and six points in 22 career NHL games, all with the Blackhawks.

Condotta posted 16 goals and 31 points in 72 games with the Rocket last season.

Undrafted, the 25-year-old made his NHL debut with the Canadiens in April, scoring in his first game and only game against the Boston Bruins.