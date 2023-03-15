The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with defenceman Jayden Struble.

Struble also signed an AHL contract, allowing him to finish the current season with the Laval Rocket.

Struble will earn $775,000 per season at the NHL level and the contract has signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. He will make $70,000 per season at the AHL level.

Struble, 21, scored one goal and added 11 assists in 31 games this season with the Northeastern Huskies in the NCAA's Hockey East conference. In 104 career games at the collegiate level, the 6-foot, 205-pound blue-liner totaled 48 points.

Struble was selected in the second round (46th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft.