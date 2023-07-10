The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a one year, two-way contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old played 68 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket last season, recording 20 goals and 21 assists.

The Peterborough, Ont., native has played 72 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings, registering three goals and 13 points. Stephens has added 57 goals and 68 assists in 203 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Rocket.

Stephens was originally selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.