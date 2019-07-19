Up Next

Up Next

Suzuki describes increased attention he's received since trade to Habs

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the team has signed forward Charles Hudon to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000, avoiding salary arbitration.

Hudon, 25, played 32 games last season scoring three goals and tallying five points.

He has has played in 110 career NHL games with Montreal, with 13 goals and 39 points.

Hudon was the Canadiens' fifth-round pick (122nd overall) in 2012.