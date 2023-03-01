The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with forward Xavier Simoneau, it was announced Wednesday.

The agreement will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level in addition to an $80,000 signing bonus each season. Simoneau will earn $80,000 at the AHL level.

The 21-year-old has five goals and 23 assists in 44 games this season with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Before turning pro, Simoneau registered 97 goals and 217 assists in 252 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL.

A native of Saint-André-Avellin, Que., Simoneau was selected in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.