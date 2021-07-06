After tweaking his lineup for the team's Game 4 win to keep their season alive, Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said he will likely stick with the same group for Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens replaced Jesperi Kotkaniemi with Jake Evans in their forward group for Monday's 3-2 overtime win and dressed Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak as their third defence pairing, taking the place of Erik Gustafsson and Jon Merrill.

Evans had one assist and picked up a minor penalty in 16:46 of ice time in Game 4. He has one goal and two points in six games this postseason.

Romanov, playing in just his third playoff game, scored in the third period of Monday's game to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. He finished with 12:16 of ice time in the win.

Kulak, who dressed for the 12th time in the playoffs, was without a point in 13:12 of ice time.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Wednesday in Tampa Bay with the Canadiens trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.