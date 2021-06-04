Habs take lead in second period of Game 2

The Montreal Canadiens are 20 minutes away from taking a 2-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

After a goalless first period, Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring less than two minutes into the second period with a shorthanded goal.

The play began with Carey Price deflecting a shot into the Habs corner, defenceman Shea Weber picked up the puck and sprung Toffoli on a two-on-one.

The Habs' forward outwaited everyone and wired a shot over Connor Hellebuyck's blocker to take a 1-0 lead.

The teams would trade chances the rest of the period, but no other goals were scored and both teams failed to convert on their power play opportunities.

Price has made 16 saves, while Hellebuyck has made 17.