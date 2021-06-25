The Montreal Canadiens are just four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup, and for the fourth time this postseason the oddsmakers aren’t favouring them.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened as a -280 favourite ahead of their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Habs. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are going off at +240.

The number gives Tampa Bay an implied 73.68 per cent chance of winning the best-of-seven series.

Montreal has been doubted by oddsmakers all postseason.

In the opening round they were +240 to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs, then they were +105 to knock off the Winnipeg Jets, and were a massive +375 underdog against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, the Lightning entered the season with the second-shortest odds to win the Cup as they look to defend their 2019-20 title.

Tampa Bay opened as a small -145 favourite over the Florida Panthers in the opening round, and an even smaller -130 over Carolina in the second round. But the oddsmakers were all over the Lightning in the third round, giving them implied odds of 72.60 per cent to knock off the New York Islanders.

Come back to the TSN Edge on Monday as we preview Monday night’s Game 1 and take a look at some props.