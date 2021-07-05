The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to overtime in Game 4 tied 2-2.

The teams traded third period markers forcing the game into sudden death.

Alexander Romanov restored the Canadiens’ lead at the 8:48 mark of the third when his shot from the point found its way through the crowd and beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Pat Maroon knotted the game for the Lightning, converting a pass from Mathieu Joseph as they broke in on a 2-on-1 at the 13:48 mark of the frame.

Nikita Kucherov almost gave the Lightning their first lead of the game as he rang one off the post as his team made an offensive push.

Canadiens captain Shea Weber took a four-minute high sticking penalty late in the period and the home team will have 2:59 left on that infraction to kill as the first overtime begins.

The Habs trail the best-of-seven series 3-0 and are trying to stave off elimination in front of their home fans at Bell Centre.