The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens are deadlocked in a scoreless tie after the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Both teams had early chances on the power play but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity with the man advantage. The Lightning went 0-for-2 while the Canadiens failed to score on their only power play.

Carey Price made 13 saves in the opening period for the Canadiens while Andrei Vasilevskiy was less busy, stopping four shots for the Lightning.

The Lightning lead the series 3-1.