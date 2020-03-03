14m ago
Tatar, Anisimov leave games with UBIs
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Tomas Tatar will not return tonight with an upper-body injury. The Ottawa Senators also announced that Artem Anisimov is done for the night with an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Tatar went into the boards awkwardly in the first period against the New York Islanders and missed several shifts. He returned to the bench near the end of the first but didn't come out for the second period.
In 67 games this season, Tatar has 22 goals and 61 points.
Anisimov sustained an upper-body injury in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has missed 18 games this season due to injury.
In 48 games this season, Anisimov has 15 goals and 20 points.