The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple head to the first intermission of Game 2 tied 1-1 off goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jason Spezza.

Kotkaniemi, who was scratched in Game 1, got his first goal of the playoffs to open the scoring at 7:57 off a mad scramble in front of the Maple Leafs' net. Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli picked up the assists on the goal.

Spezza tied the game at 12:25 after he jumped off the bench into the play. Zach Bogosian got the assist.

Toronto killed off one minor penalty after Zach Hyman went to the box for holding.

The Leafs out-hit the Habs 20-17 in the first period.

Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.