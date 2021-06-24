What would advancing to the Stanley Cup Final mean to the city of Montreal?

Sixty minutes wasn't quite enough.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are headed to overtime in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup semi-final matchup with just about everything on the line.

For Montreal, a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 when they defeated Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games. For the Golden Knights, an opportunity to keep their season alive and force a potential Game 7 back at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

Shea Weber opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal but Reilly Smith tipped in a Shea Theodore point shot to quickly answer back. After roughly 15 scoreless minutes in the second period, the Habs took momentum into the break as Cole Caufield beat Robin Lehner up high for a nifty goal to make things 2-1 for the Habs. But Vegas evened things up shortly into the final frame as Alec Martinez put home his fourth of the playoffs.

Carey Price has 35 saves through the three regulation periods while Robin Lehner has 29.