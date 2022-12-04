SEPT-ÎLES, Que. — Kennedy Marchment notched the winner late in the third period as the Connecticut Whale edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

Marchment, a native of Courtice, Ont., scored the deciding goal with 5:41 remaining in the final frame.

Alyssa Wohlfeiler, who assisted on the winner, and Emma Keenan also scored for the Whale.

Sarah Lefort and Kaity Howarth replied for Montreal.

Force goaltender Tricia Deguire made 30 saves in the loss, while Whale netminder Abbie Ives stopped 35 of 37 shots to earn the win.

Montreal's next game is a Dec. 17 road match against the Minnesota Whitecaps

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.