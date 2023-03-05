EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Madison Packer had a goal and an assist as the Metropolitan Riveters handed the Montreal Force a 4-3 loss in Premier Hockey Federation action on Sunday.

Minttu Tuominen, Kendall Cornine and Sarah Bujold added the others for Metropolitan (9-13-0).

Rachel McQuigge made 28 saves.

Catherine Dubois led Montreal (8-14-2) with two goals. Sarah Lefort scored the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschênes stopped 32-of-36 shots in the loss.

The Force entered the contest having lost 2-1 on Saturday to the Riveters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.