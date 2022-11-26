MONTREAL — Jade Downie-Landry recorded a hat trick and one assist as the Montreal Force defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 to earn their first home win of their inaugural season on Saturday.

Ann-Sophie Bettez, with one goal and one assist, and Brooke Stacey added the others for Montreal (2-1-0). Tricia Deguire made 19 saves.

Fanni Garát-Gasparics, Sarah Bujold and Kennedy Ganser replied for Metropolitan (1-3-0). Rachel McQuigge stopped 17-of-22 shots.

Tied at 2-2 entering the third period, the Force broke the game open with three unanswered goals, two from Downie-Landry, to put the game out of reach with 1:39 to play.

Later Saturday, the Toronto Six (3-1-1) fell 3-2 to the Boston Pride (5-0-0) courtesy of a McKenna Brand game winner 1:34 into overtime.

Shiann Darkangelo scored the game-tying goal for the Six at 14:13 of the third period. Boston's Becca Gilmore made it a 2-1 contest midway through the frame. Early in the third, Toronto's Brooke Boquist tied it at 1-1 after Kaleigh Fratkin opened the scoring for Boston in the middle frame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.