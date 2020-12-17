Assessing some big name players the Impact could be eyeing this offseason

The Montreal Impact have acquired American midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from the Chicago Fire, the club announced on Thursday.

In return, the Impact sent $400,000 in 2021 general allocation money, $400,000 in 2022 general allocation money, as well as $200,000 in conditional general allocation money.

Following the deal, Montreal signed Mihailovic to a three-year contract with one option year using Targeted Allocation Money.

"We're really happy with the acquisition of this young American international player that fits in our sporting project," said Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard. "We add to the roster a creative and versatile player in the attacking department."

In four seasons with the Fire, Mihailovic played 73 games, including 45 starts in regular season, for a total of 3,933 minutes of play, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

He also played one MLS playoff game as a starter in 2017.

The 22-year-old played six games with the United States men's national team, including two games at the 2019 Gold Cup, and scored a goal on January 28, 2019, in a friendly against Panama.