MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact acquired Honduran international winger and forward Romell Quioto from the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday in exchange for Argentine defender Victor Cabrera and $100,000 in General Allocation Money.

The Impact said Quioto holds his American green card and will not count as an international player.

"We are pleased to acquire this versatile player, who can play in every attacking position and who has proven in the past that he can be successful in this league," said sporting director Olivier Renard. "We want to thank Victor for his five years of service with the club. We can only wish him the best for his next chapter."

Quioto, 28, spent the last three seasons in MLS with Houston, recording 15 goals and 17 assists in 72 regular-season games, including 47 starts.

He finished second on the team with 12 assists and third with six goals in 2018 and appeared in four MLS Cup playoff games in 2017. He had joined the Dynamo on Dec. 23, 2016.

Quioto previously played three and a half seasons with CD Olimpia in Liga Nacional, the Honduran first division. He started his professional career with C.D. Vida in 2009-10, also in the Honduran first division, and played on loan with Polish first division club Wisla Krakow in 2012.

Cabrera spent five seasons in Montreal, tying for fifth in MLS club history with 93 games played and sixth with 82 starts. He also started eight MLS Cup playoff games with the Impact.

He helped the team reach the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2014-15 and win the Canadian Championship in 2019.

