MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact were officially eliminated from MLS playoff contention following a 1-1 draw against defending champions Atlanta United on Sunday evening.

Julian Gressel scored his fifth goal of the season for Atlanta (17-12-4), which had already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan made three saves.

Bojan scored and Clement Diop made five saves in his MLS debut for Montreal (11-17-5). Evan Bush was on the bench for the first time since the end of the 2017 season – a streak of 66 consecutive league matches.

The Impact needed a win to remain in the playoff race, but instead extended their winless streak to four games in MLS. The Quebec side is on a 2-10-2 slump that began exactly three months ago with a 2-1 defeat in Atlanta.

The Impact have failed to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The stars were aligned for Montreal, which did not have to face injured Atlanta striker Josef Martinez (knee). Martinez leads United with 26 goals this season.

But Wilmer Cabrera’s men failed to capitalize in a must-win situation.

The Impact nearly took the lead in the 37th minute when Daniel Lovitz crossed the ball into the box to Ignacio Piatti. The Argentine then laid the ball off to Saphir Taider, whose low shot was turned away by Guzan.

Early in the second half, the speedy Lassi Lappalainen broke away from an Atlanta defender and moved in alone on Guzan. But the Finnish winger’s first touch was too heavy as he approached goal and the chance was wasted.

Gressel made the home team pay for the missed opportunities in the 53rd minute. The 25-year-old blew past defender Rod Fanni, passed the ball to Emerson Hyndman who back-heeled it right back, and fired past Diop.

The Impact pressed for the equalizer and got it in the 81st. Orji Okwonkwo avoided a slide out wide, cut towards the box and squared the ball to Bojan for his second goal in an Impact uniform.

It was Montreal’s first goal at Saputo Stadium in MLS in 314 minutes of play, dating back to Aug. 28 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

But it was all too late for the Impact, who could not carry over the momentum from their midweek Voyageurs Cup victory over Toronto FC.

Notes: It was the fifth game in 16 days for both teams. … The New England Revolution clinched the seventh and final playoff spot in the East. … Montreal’s last game of the season is at home against the New York Red Bulls next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.