MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact announced Wednesday that a club employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Major League Soccer club said the employee, who was suffering from mild symptoms for a few days, is doing well and has been placed in quarantine according to isolation protocol.

The team did not specify whether the employee was a player or another member of the team's staff.

The Impact said its the only confirmed case of the novel coronavirus within the organization so far.

The MLS suspended its season on March 12 because of the spreading coronavirus, and Tuesday the league conceded a planned return to play in mid-May is "extremely unlikely," as is fitting in the entire 2020 season.

The league is also under a team training moratorium to April 24. That means MLS training facilities are closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring treatment or rehabilitation.