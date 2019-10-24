The Montreal Impact announced Thursday that head coach Wilmer Cabrera will not be back with the team next season. His contract, which expired, will not be extended.

Cabrera, 52, joined the Impact on Aug. 21 and led the team to the Canadian Championship title on Sept. 25 against Toronto FC. In seven regular-season MLS games, he coached the team to a 2-4-1 record.

The Impact finished ninth place in the Eastern conference as they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

"I want to thank the Montreal Impact for the two months I have spent in this beautiful city working with the club," said Cabrera. "Our agreement has ended, which from the beginning was only for two months. I feel proud that we have won the Canadian Championship, a title that the supporters and the club were looking to win since 2014. I wish the club all the best and I want to acknowledge the commitment and effort of its amazing players."

The team says the process to hire a new head coach is underway.