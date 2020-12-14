The Montreal Impact announced their list of 12 protected players in Tuesday’s expansion draft.

Canadian Samuel Piette and forward Romell Quioto are among players the Montreal Impact will protect, the team announced on Monday.

Defenders Luis Binks, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Joel Waterman, midfielders Ballou Tabla, Lassi Lappalainen, Emanuel Maciel, Piette, Amar Sejdic, Victor Wanyama, and forwards Quioto and Mason Toye are all on the list.

Homegrown players that are 25 and under are not available to be picked by Austin FC.

James Pantemis, Jonathan Sirois, Clément Bayiha, Keesean Ferdinand, Karifa Yao, Jean-Aniel Assi, Mathieu Choinière, Tomas Giraldo, Sean Rea, Nathan-Dylan Saliba and Rida Zouhir are all automatically protected.

Canadian Anthony Jackson-Hamel will be exposed in the draft along with Clément Diop, Rudy Camacho, Jorge Corrales, Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala, Bojan, Steeven Saba, Shamit Shome, Orji Okwonkwo and Maximiliano Urruti.

The Impact can only lose one player to Austin FC in the expansion draft.