MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have added some offensive power to the roster, signing young Nigerian striker Sunusi Ibrahim.

The club announced Tuesday it had inked the 18-year-old native of Keffi, Nigeria, to a three-year contract with an option year in 2024.

Ibrahim comes to Montreal from 36 Lion FC in Lagos, Nigeria.

He previously played with Nasarawa United, where he put up 10 goals in 22 games to become the leading scorer in the first division of the Nigerian professional league.

Ibrahim also has experience with Nigeria's under-23 squad, playing three qualifying matches for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and scoring against Zambia.

Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement that Ibrahim is a "fast and powerful striker who can also play on the wings."

"The club is very happy to have completed the transfer of this young player, who is already part of his country's U-23 squad despite his young age," Renard said. "It's a great addition to the squad, especially considering several European clubs were very interested in him as well."

