MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact signed Canadian midfielder Samuel Piette to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal includes an option for the 2023 season.

Over the last three seasons with the Impact, the 25-year-old from Repentigny, Que., has started 70 regular-season games for the Major League Soccer club and recorded four assists.

At the international level, Piette has four assists in 46 games — including 32 starts — with the Canadian national team.

Piette has previously played in Spain, Germany and France.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.