The Montreal Impact announced the signing of Bojan Krkic on Wednesday with the midfielder agreeing to a deal that takes him through the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Krkic spent the last five seasons at Stoke City.

"Bojan is a very talented player who, at 28 years old, chose the Impact to pursue his career, after having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world," Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. "His offensive ability to get others involved in the game and to score goals will be of precious help for the final stretch of the season."

A native of Linyola, Spain, Krkic came up in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

In September of 2007, he made his senior debut for the club at the age of 17, becoming the youngest player to appear in a league match. That October, he became the youngest Barca player to score a goal. Krkic would go on to make 104 appearances for the team over five seasons.

Krkic signed for the Potters in 2014 and appeared in 53 Premier League matches, scoring 14 times. He made 21 appearances in the Championship last season for the club.

Over his 13 year senior career, Krkic has also played for Serie A sides Roma and Milan, Dutch giants Ajax, German club Mainz and La Liga side Alaves, winning 12 trophies.

Internationally, Krkic was capped once by Spain's senior team and has also featured in the Catalan national side.