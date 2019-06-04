Impact sign defender Yao to his first professional contract

Impact's performance 'not good enough' in decisive loss to Orlando City

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact announced Tuesday that it signed homegrown defender Karifa Yao to his first professional contract.

Yao, who joined the Montreal Impact Academy in 2017, is the 17th homegrown player to sign a contract with the team.

The six-foot-two centre-back has a two-year deal with three option years.

Impact head coach Remi Garde says Yao developed well as a defender in the academy and he welcomes him to the team.

Yao started with the academy's U17 team before playing two seasons with the Impact U19 in the Development Academy.

He says it's a "dream come true" to sign with Impact and he's always dreamed of wearing the jersey.