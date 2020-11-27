MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have elected to hang on to some of the club's top talent, including striker Romell Quioto and goalkeeper Clement Diop, but are parting ways with midfielder Bojan Krkic.

The club announced Friday that it has exercised options for 10 players on its roster.

In addition to Quioto and Diop, the Impact are keeping goalies James Pantemis and Jonathan Sirois, defender Karifa Yao, midfielders Clement Bayiha, Mathiew Choiniere, Tomas Giraldo and Amar Sejdic, and forward Mason Toye.

Montreal previously extended loans for defender Luis Binks and midfielder Lassi Lappalainen through 2021.

The club did not exercise options on four players, including Krkic, midfielders Steeven Saba and Shamit Shome, and forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

Four other players will not return as their deals have ended. Contracts for defenders Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala and Jorge Corrales will all end at the end of December, as will a loan agreement for midfielder Orji Okwonkwo.

The moves come after the Impact finished the regular season with a 8-13-2 record, good for ninth spot in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference. Montreal was eliminated from the post-season with a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution in the play-in round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.