Montreal police arrest four, launch tear gas after Game 4

Montreal police say they arrested four people and issued 36 tickets following the Montreal Canadiens' win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

Officers moved quickly to clear a crowd gathered outside the Bell Centre Monday night after the Habs' 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, deploying tear gas and pepper spray in the downtown area.

Police had promised to be visible at outdoor locations that were broadcasting the game.

A police spokesman says the arrests were for alleged assaults or armed assaults against police officers.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said today officers issued 21 tickets for municipal infractions and 15 for road safety violations.

Brabant says there were no injuries reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.