WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 on Saturday.

David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.

When the Boilermakers weren't picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue's four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.

Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles were ranked for the first time since November 2008, but their stay will likely be short.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had lost their last two games in last-second field goals and gave away their opener against Northwestern with turnovers and penalties. In year two under coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue will head into Big Ten still thinking about another bowl bid.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles return home to wrap up their nonconference schedule against Temple

Purdue: The Boilermakers are at Nebraska (0-3) for the first of two consecutive road games.

___