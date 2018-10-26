LAVAL, Que. — Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are third after the pairs short program at Skate Canada International.

Skating to a Leona Lewis version of Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," Moore-Towers and Marinaro scored 71.26 points.

World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France are the leaders with 74.51, while Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of China are second (72.00).

Moore-Towers and Marinaro find themselves in an unfamiliar position in the post-Olympic skating landscape. They're the only Canadian team left competing from the four that battled it out for a spot on the 2018 Olympic team, and have long skated in the shadow of two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

They were 11th in Pyeongchang and then sixth at the world championships in Milan a month later despite an ankle injury Moore-Towers suffered at the Olympics. The ankle injury sidelined Moore-Towers for much off the off-season.

Pairs kicked off Skate Canada International, which is the second stop on the ISU Grand Prix circuit.