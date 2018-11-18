CHICAGO — Curtis McKenzie and Griffin Reinhart scored in the second period as the Chicago Wolves hung on to beat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Ryan Wagner and Brandon Pirri, into an empty net, also scored for the Wolves (9-5-2), who got 17 saves from Oscar Dansk.

JC Lipon put the Moose (8-8-1) on the board late in the second after trailing 3-0, then added his second of the afternoon early in the third to make it a one-goal game before Pirri eventually sealed the win.

Ken Appleby stopped 39-of-42 shots in defeat.

Chicago went 0 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.