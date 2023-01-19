Mooseheads earn seventh in a row behind win over Cataractes in QMJHL action

HALIFAX — Evan Boucher had a goal and an assist to help lead the Halifax Mooseheads past the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-3 on Thursday.

Jake Furlong, Zachary L'Heureux, Jordan Dumais, Markus Vidicek and Attilio Biasca also scored for Halifax (29-7-4-1), which has won seven in a row and nine of its last 10.

Mathis Rousseau stopped 22 shots.

Jacob Lafontaine, Lorenzo Canonica and Stéphane Huard Jr. replied for Shawinigan (21-20-1-2), while Giovacchino DiMattia made 33 saves.

