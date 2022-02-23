From the start of the NHL season, it’s been clear that the Calgary Flames are a different team than the one we saw last year.

The Darryl Sutter effect has whipped them into shape in a way that even the most optimistic Flames fan might not have expected.

Their defence core has made large strides to fill the void left by former captain Mark Giordano, after he was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in last year’s expansion draft. Oliver Kylington is having an explosive breakout year that very few expected to see. Chris Tanev has been an absolute rock in the defensive zone, looking like one of the best stay-at-home defencemen in the league. The most notable difference might be the big step forward that Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson have taken in establishing themselves as a very steady top pair.

These defensive gains combined with a Vezina-calibre year from Jacob Markstrom, who has already posted eight shutouts, have led to the Flames allowing the fewest goals in the NHL this season. They have conceded only 114 goals in their first 49 games, which is seven fewer goals than the second-place team on that list in the Carolina Hurricanes.

Under Sutter, the Flames have built an identity based on hard-fought defensive hockey. However, it has become abundantly clear over the course of their franchise-record tying 10-game win streak that this team is about much more than just bruising defence.

With superstars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk delivering career years, and getting help in terms of consistent secondary scoring, the Flames are proving to have one of the most potent offences in the NHL.

The recent addition of Tyler Toffoli could also be just the push that former 82-point scorer Sean Monahan needs to kickstart a season-long slump.

Despite a couple of low-scoring affairs in their last two wins over the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, the Flames have been putting up consistently high goal totals since mid-January. In the calendar month spanning from Jan. 18 through Feb. 18, the Flames scored four goals or more in 10 out of their 13 games. They also produced some impressive margins of victory against some of the league’s elite teams over that stretch, including a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers, a 7-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, and a 6-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

This stellar run has led to some significant adjustments to the betting odds in Calgary’s games, including the Flames often being favoured heavily on the money line. In order to capitalize on their current dominance, there are a few strategies that we can utilize.

Betting The Over On The Flames Team Total

Since the Flames are giving up so few goals against, it might not be wise to bet the over on their game totals, as the opposing team might not hold up their end of the contribution. However, Calgary’s team total over 3.5 can still often be found at a decent price, which is a good thing when betting on a team that has scored four goals or more in almost three-quarters of their games of late.

Betting The Flames On The Puck Line

Another potential approach is to bet the Flames on the puck line, taking them to win by two goals or more. Calgary has been absolutely money covering that 1.5-goal spread of late. In fact, over their past 15 wins, only three have come by a single goal, meaning that when they do win, they are covering the puck line 75 per cent of the time.

Consider Gaudreau’s Hart Trophy Odds

My last piece of advice for betting on the Flames? How about the end-of-season trophy race?

You might want to sprinkle something on Johnny Gaudreau to win the Hart Trophy. While he’s still an obvious long shot to win that award, Gaudreau’s offence has accelerated at a rate that makes him worthy of consideration at 40-to-1.

Calgary missed almost three weeks of hockey from Dec. 11 to Dec. 30 following a COVID-19 outbreak that affected almost the entire team. At the time, Gaudreau ranked 13th in league scoring with 30 points in 28 games.

Since the Dec. 30 return, he has turned another gear.

Gaudreau is now fourth in league scoring with 64 points in 49 games, and is now only eight points back of the league lead heading into action on Wednesday night. Only Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau has put up more points than Gaudreau since Dec. 30.

If Gaudreau finishes near the top of the NHL in scoring and the Flames, which missed the playoffs last year, win the Pacific Division, the 28-year-old forward should garner serious consideration for the Hart Trophy as league MVP.