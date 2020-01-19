Geekie scores twice, tacks on assist to power Checkers over Marlies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Morgan Geekie scored two goals and set up another and the Charlotte Checkers held off the Toronto Marlies 7-3 on Sunday in the American Hockey League.

Steven Lorentz also scored twice for Charlotte (24-14-3), which build up a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the second period. David Gust, Julien Gauthier and Eetu Luostarinen had the other goals.

Jordan Schmaltz, Hudson Elynuik and Kenny Agostino scored — all in under a four-minute span — to bring the Marlies (21-16-4) within a goal at 4-3.

Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 17 saves. Toronto's Joseph Woll turned aside 24 shots.

Charlotte has won five in a row and has picked up at least a point in 10 straight games (9-0-1).

The Marlies stretched their losing streak to three (0-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.