The Calder Memorial Trophy was presented to defenceman Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at the NHL Awards, honouring the NHL's top rookie for the 2021-22 season.

Seider had seven goals and 43 assists, the most points of any rookie defenceman this season. He played in all 82 Red Wings games this season, leading all rookies in total time on ice (1,889:22) and minutes per game (23:02).

The other nominees were forward Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs and centre Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.

