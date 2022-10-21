Morning Coffee: 49ers Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For McCaffrey After topping 100 scrimmage yards in five straight games, Christian McCaffrey has now accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the Panthers’ scrimmage yards this season. Now he takes his talents to San Francisco, where he will line up with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle as one of the most dangerous casts of skill position playmakers in the entire NFL.

The slide is finally over.

One of the longest home-losing streaks in the NFL came to an end when the Arizona Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football.

The 42 points are the most the Cardinals have scored in any game since Week 17 of 2016.

The victory snapped a franchise-record eight-game home losing streak that spanned back to Week 7 of last season.

While Arizona finally got in the win column in the desert, that wasn’t even the biggest story in the NFL last night.

The San Francisco 49ers unloaded a boatload of draft picks in a trade for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

As per the Elias Sports Bureau, McCaffrey is just the third player in NFL history to switch teams while averaging 100 scrimmage yards per game during the season.

While the Cardinals won a thriller and the 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade, neither of those stories is quite as compelling as the most impressive win streak in sports betting right now.

Chris Olave went over 63.5 receiving yards in last night’s game.

That makes it 14 straight FanDuel Best Bet winners in this Morning Coffee column.

At this rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if the traders at FanDuel were discussing the odds on whether I will ever lose again.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday, October 21st, 2022.

49ers Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For McCaffrey

After topping 100 scrimmage yards in five straight games, McCaffrey has now accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the Panthers’ scrimmage yards this season.

Now he takes his talents to San Francisco, where he will line up with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle as one of the most dangerous casts of skill position playmakers in the entire NFL.

A 49ers’ offence that is on pace to lead the league in yards after the catch just acquired the running back that has recorded the second-most yards after the catch in the NFL over the last five seasons.

After the trade for McCaffrey, San Francisco’s odds to win the Super Bowl went from +1900 to +1400 at FanDuel.

The 49ers are down to -110 to win the NFC West and +650 to win the NFC Championship.

San Francisco’s adjusted season win total is 9.5, and it’s juiced to the over at -120.

Meanwhile, Carolina’s adjusted win total is off the board at FanDuel this morning.

That shouldn’t be a surprise for a team that might not win another game this season.

As somebody who bet on the Chicago Bears to finish with the worst record in the NFL, I’m not exactly thrilled to see the Panthers cleaning house this early in the season.

Still, the bet on the Bears isn’t completely done just yet, and this trade might create another opportunity to net a winner.

The 49ers, Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks all have three wins.

San Francisco is clearly the best team in that group.

While I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams pulled off a trade or added a key free agent, I still think the 49ers have a clear edge to finish atop the NFC West.

Their schedule is about to get very interesting with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Rams over the next two weeks.

If they lose this week, maybe we get a better number.

However, if they beat Kansas City, it will be a much different story.

I think there is value in betting on the 49ers to win the division at -110.

Cardinals Snap Home Slide On TNF

After eight straight losses at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals finally gave their home fans something to cheer about on Thursday Night Football.

After scoring 29 first-half points in the first six games combined, they scored 28 first-half points in last night’s win.

DeAndre Hopkins finished with 10 receptions for 103 receiving yards on 14 targets in his season debut.

That production accounted for exactly half of Kyler Murray’s completions and more than 50 per cent of his passing yards in the victory.

For as bad as they have looked this season, Arizona is 3-3 with an NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings looming next week.

FanDuel has the Cardinals’ adjusted win total at 7.5, juiced to the over at -130.

The Morning Coffee Is Hot

While I joked about it being the most impressive streak in sports betting off the top, I’m not going to take anything away from posting 14 straight winners in this column.

Inevitably, the streak will end.

It’s more likely than not that it will never be duplicated.

So, for now, I’ll enjoy the moment.

Olave finished with seven receptions for 106 yards on 14 targets.

He could have easily reached 150 receiving yards if it weren’t for a couple of drops.

If picking winners in the NFL was easy, then a lot more people would be doing it.

While we have a full slate of NBA action, NHL, CFL and MLB playoff games on deck tonight, I haven’t locked in a play for tonight’s slate just yet.

Instead, I’ll take a long look at some NFL futures following the McCaffrey trade, then turn my focus to Friday night.

