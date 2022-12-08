Morning Coffee: A Closer Look At FanDuel’s Exclusive Marner Point Streak Specials Over the last three decades, only seven NHL players have registered a 20-game point streak. The latest among them will look to extend his run tonight in Toronto.

Ferraro on Marner: ‘He’d be a pain right now to play against’

All eyes will be on Mitch Marner when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Los Angeles Kings tonight on TSN.

While he’s already set the Maple Leafs franchise record, Marner is now six games away from matching the longest point streak in the entire NHL over the last 25 seasons.

Will Marner match or surpass the 26-game point streak that Patrick Kane put together in 2015-16?

If you think he can do it, you can wager on it at FanDuel right now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 8th, 2022.

A Closer Look At FanDuel’s Exclusive Marner Point Streak Markets

It seems like everybody that I have talked to about the Marner point streak thinks that he will extend his epic run tonight against the Kings.

Mitch Marner becomes the fourth active player to record a 20 game point streak! He joins Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby & Paul Stastny. pic.twitter.com/HEvDj1ktue — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2022

FanDuel set Marner’s over/under for tonight’s game at 1.5, with the over available at +140.

Marner under 1.5 points is -180.

Marner to score a goal against Los Angeles is +205, meaning a $10 bet would pay $20.50.

Marner to record an assist is -192.

Meanwhile, FanDuel has created an exclusive market of specials for Marner’s point streak for bettors in Ontario.

FanDuel has odds for the timing of when his first point will come against the Kings, the method of his first point against Los Angeles, and the total number of games for Marner’s point streak.

Mitch Marner during a 20-game point streak:



•6 5-on-5 goals

•8 5-on-5 assists

•1 power-play goal

•9 power-play assists

•1 shorthanded goal

•1 shorthanded assist

•1 empty-net goal — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 7, 2022

If Marner gets on the board tonight, will his first point be an even strength assist at +250? Will it be a power play goal at +900? Will it be a shorthanded assist at +3800?

Marner has registered a point on Toronto’s first goal in 10 of his past 20 games.

Marner to extend his point streak in the first period tonight is +300 at FanDuel.

If you think Marner will surpass Kane’s record for the longest point streak over the past 25 seasons, you can place a wager on the streak to go 26+ games at +450.

You want to fade Marner, you can wager on the streak to end tonight at +235.

If you’re reading this and you have a strong take on one or more of the Marner point streak specials, make sure you find me @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know.

Leafs Nation will be cheering on Marner to extend his point streak to 21 straight games tonight in Toronto.

At least a few of us will be looking to cash in on the point streak thanks to FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

The Raiders are a 6.5-point favourite at FanDuel this morning.

Las Vegas is 0-3 against the spread as a road favourite this season.

Home underdogs are 41-31-3 ATS this season.

The total is set at 43.5.

The under is 108-85-2 overall this season.

Baker Mayfield is expected to be active for the Rams after they claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

New #Rams QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be active tonight vs. the #Raiders and there’s a real chance he plays, per sources. His role will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling. Mayfield got in Tuesday night and is up to speed on the full game plan. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

With Matthew Stafford sidelined and John Wolford dealing with multiple nagging injuries, there is a good chance that Mayfield will play against the Raiders.

Meanwhile, with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson out for Los Angeles, the Rams will have Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell available at wide receiver.

Atwell has the potential to surprise again tonight, but I will be counting on Jefferson to deliver to cash my FanDuel Best Bet.

Jefferson led all LA wide receivers with 64 snaps last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

New face in LA. pic.twitter.com/l0N5wEw2YP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2022

Despite finishing with just two catches, Jefferson finished with 39 receiving yards.

Jefferson has received 4+ targets in three straight games, and he’s recorded a catch of 20+ yards in two of them.

The Raiders have conceded the ninth-highest average passing yards per game in the NFL this season.

With Jefferson’s over/under set at 37.5, I feel like it’s a low enough floor to trust the Rams’ second-year receiver in prime time.

I’ll make Jefferson over 36.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.