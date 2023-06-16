Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night

The kids from Southern California are doing alright.

Murrieta, Calif.’s Rickie Fowler birdied six of his final 10 holes on Thursday for a share of the lead through the first round at the U.S. Open.

San Diego’s Xander Schauffele kept pace with birdies on five of his final nine holes to finish the day tied with Fowler atop the leaderboard at eight-under.

For all of the talk about how difficult the course would be this week, the Los Angeles Country Club did not live up to its billing in the opening round.

Fowler and Schauffele both shot 62 to set a U.S. Open record.

Meanwhile, the leaderboard features several other big names in contention, with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau all in the top seven this morning.

Mackenzie Hughes has emerged as the top Canadian contender at three-under entering Round 2.

Schauffele, Fowler deliver record performances in first round at U.S. Open

Scheffler entered the U.S. Open as the obvious favourite to win the tournament at +600 odds.

While you can find him at a similar price to win the event at +650 at FanDuel this morning, he’s no longer the favourite.

From @BobWeeksTSN, @GrahamDeLaet & @ZeeManGolf: How history was being made in the first round at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele setting the pace for the rest of the field and how the weather could factor in heavily.

That distinction belongs to Schauffele, who was cut from +1900 to +350 to win the tournament following his record start on Thursday.

Schauffele has finished in the top seven in five of his six career starts at the U.S. Open.

His six top-five finishes at majors are the second-most without a win by any player competing this week.

Meanwhile, Fowler’s eight top-five finishes at major events is the most of any player in the field without a victory.

Fowler is currently the third choice to win the event at +650 odds at FanDuel this morning.

.@BobWeeksTSN and @GrahamDeLaet join @JayOnrait to discuss Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler each shooting 62 for lowest U.S. Open total score ever.

McIlroy, who was bogey-free through the first 17 holes on Thursday, is currently tied for fifth at five-under. He’s currently the second choice to win the U.S. Open at FanDuel at +500 odds.

Interesting stat from @DataGolf on which players have fared best on US Open setups over recent years:

1. Xander Schauffele: +3.17 strokes-gained per round, 24 rounds played, 0 wins

2. Brooks Koepka: +2.70, 34, 2

3. Hideki Matsuyama: +2.28, 38, 0

4. Collin Morikawa: +2.27, 14, 0

Johnson is +850 to win the event this morning after posting his 10th career major round of 65 or lower.

Hughes is the top Canadian contender at 190-to-1 odds at three-under entering Round 2.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, there are several intriguing prop bets that you can play at FanDuel this morning.

Our very own Tekeyah Singh nailed this bet on Sam Burns to hit a hole in one at 140-to-1 odds in Round 1.

Here are my @TSN_Edge picks for the @usopengolf

.

Brooks Koepka (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+2100)

Max Homa (+3100)

.

Odds via @FanDuelCanada

If the opening round is any indication, we should be in line for some real fireworks over the next three days at the U.S. Open.

The CFL line moves to consider this weekend

The Calgary Stampeders kicked off Week 2 of the 2023 CFL season with a 26-15 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday night.

Dedrick Mills led the way with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Dedrick Mills gets the Stampeders (-6.5) on the board!

Anytime Touchdown +100💰



Anytime Touchdown +100💰



(🎥:@CFL)pic.twitter.com/ZU9JglhbFT — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 16, 2023

In case you missed it, the Stampeders opened as a 3.5-point favourite and were bet up to -6.5 ahead of kick-off at FanDuel.

We have seen similar movement for tonight’s game, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened -3.5 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and have since been bet up to -6.5 at FanDuel.

Will the Blue Bombers win and cover for a second week in a row to begin the season?

Our very own Christian Marin predicted it in his weekly 3rd and 1 column for Week 2.

3RD & 1 🍁🏈



A few studs picked up where they left off last year in Week 1, and there were also fresh faces who stepped up and made a name for themselves in their CFL debut.@xianmarin shares three plays to consider in the CFL on @FanDuelCanda this week: https://t.co/6Ks6FHlyHM pic.twitter.com/1SfoN95BKK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 15, 2023

Elsewhere, the BC Lions have moved from -6.5 to -7.5 for Saturday’s contest against the Edmonton Elks.

Meanwhile, the line for Sunday’s game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have moved all the way from Toronto -2.5 to Hamilton -2.5 at FanDuel.

These line moves don’t guarantee the outcome.

However, I thought it was worth highlighting that movement for anyone considering betting on the CFL at FanDuel this weekend.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night

We cashed the FanDuel Best Bet in Thursday’s column as Sonny Gray and Matthew Boyd gave us the six outs we needed for the No Run First Inning bet in last night’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers.

Now it’s time to wrap up the week with another winner in this column.

Cash the @FanDuelCanada best bet from Morning Coffee again!!! 🔥



Tigers/Twins NRFI 💰



Let’s do it again in the morning and finish the week off with a winner! ☕️https://t.co/ycYfhF239s #GamblingTwitter #MLBPicks — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 16, 2023

For tonight’s FanDuel Best Bet, I’m locking in another NRFI bet in a showdown between Shane McClanahan and Yu Darvish.

McClanahan, who is the favourite to win the AL Cy Young award at +1500 odds at FanDuel this morning, owns a 12-2 NRFI record this season.

He’s 10-1 with a 2.18 ERA this season.

Darvish owns a 9-3 NRFI record and a 2.68 ERA in his six home starts this season.

I’ll take the NRFI in tonight’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres at -130 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night.

Good luck to anyone who tails. Have a great weekend!