You win some, you lose some.

On Sunday, injuries were the difference between the numbers of winners and losers that I had on my NFL card at FanDuel.

It felt pretty good when I went 6-1 with my Thursday Night Football bets to begin Week 5 in the NFL.

A couple of those bets were major sweats, but when I left the office at the end of the night, I went home thinking about how I deserved to go 7-0 with those picks.

I was on a 31-10 run dating back to Monday Night Football in Week 3, I felt like I was seeing the board well, and it seemed like I had a pretty good handle on what to expect for the rest of Week 5.

So how did I go 12-17 with my best bets for Sunday?

Let’s take a closer look at what went wrong and try to finish the week off on a winning note with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday October 10th, 2022.

Breaking Down What Went Wrong On A Rough Week 5 NFL Sunday

Let’s start with the NFL International Series game.

For the second time this season, I started the morning with more losers than winners betting on a game that was taking place overseas.

The worst part about it was that I felt like I should have gone 3-0 with my picks for the game.

A LOT of missed opportunities after that quick cash with Cobb...



Cobb: 7-99 on 13 targets.

Lazard: 4-35 on 8 targets.

Doubs: 3-29 on 5 targets.



Cobb 22.5 receiving 💰

Lazard o 45.5 receiving 🗑️

Doubs o 43.5 receiving 🗑️#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/BKikZTkwoN — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) October 9, 2022

Aaron Rodgers threw the ball 13 times to Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, who had emerged as his top two pass-catching targets over the past two weeks.

The volume was there.

The execution wasn’t.

That duo caught just 7 of the 13 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, with both receivers falling just short of going over on their receiving yards props.

Allen Lazard celebrates his touchdown in London with the Erling Haaland 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xo1dQXoZka — PFF FC (@PFF_FC) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Randall Cobb exploded with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, going well over the 22.5 receiving yards.

I knew that Rodgers wanted to get Cobb more involved, but I underestimated just how serious he was about doing exactly that in this particular game.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t kidding about Randall Cobb having a bigger role this week. 😅



7 catches

99 yards

13 targets@PatMcAfeeShow @FanDuelCanada https://t.co/87ICNzPrAK — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) October 9, 2022

While I would change my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday to Cowboys +5.5 over the Rams if I could, the fact that Devin Singletary had a season-low one reception for four yards in a lopsided win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when I took him to go over 16.5 receiving yards didn’t actually bother me all that much.

After all, I jumped on Stefon Diggs over 79.5 receiving yards, and despite big games from Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir he managed to get there in the second half.

What actually did bother me was when Teddy Bridgewater got knocked out of a game in the first quarter, Chris Olave got knocked out of a game in the third quarter, and Tee Higgins didn’t get a single target before leaving the prime-time game due to injury.

Tee Higgins has played 10 offensive snaps vs 20 offensive snaps played so far.



WR Mike Thomas has 8 snaps so far. Higgins may not be back to full health — LaQuan Jones (@RealDealFantasy) October 10, 2022

I went a combined 0-5 on player props that involved those three players.

Not to mention that Bridgewater’s injury likely contributed in some way to a much more conservative New York Jets’ offence that didn’t help me, either.

Teddy Bridgewater passed his concussion evaluation, per league source but the Booth Spotter ATC believed he saw Bridgewater stumble and triggered the new "ataxia" addition to the "no-go" symptoms in the NFL's amended concussion protocol — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 9, 2022

Don’t get this wrong.

It was great to see the new rule that the NFL put in place to protect players dealing with potential head injuries.

Although I will concede, at least in one situation, maybe they went a little too far trying to protect a quarterback.

Jerome Boger explaining why he made the call 10 years from now.pic.twitter.com/MXdr8A4vul https://t.co/iJING4VScf — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) October 10, 2022

While I went 0-5 with player props involving injuries, I went 12-12 with the other 24 bets I placed for Sunday.

I know that I could do much better than .500, but I still have to deal with the final result of my plays after injuries had a major impact on my overall card.

So, it’s on to Monday Night Football as the final stop for Week 5 in the NFL.

It’s an opportunity to get back on track with a FanDuel Best Bet.

Hopefully, I can at least avoid the injury bug and have a chance to cash the bet at the end of the night.

Let’s see what happens next.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have each scored on 50 per cent of their drives, which is tied for the highest rate in the NFL this season.

So it’s no surprise that FanDuel gave the Monday Night Football showdown between Kansas City and Las Vegas the highest total on the board for Week 5 at 51.5.

In a league in which scoring is down almost across the board, the Chiefs and Raiders have the potential to produce a high-event game tonight on TSN.

Whenever the Raiders come to KC, you can always expect a showdown. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is playing at an elite level right now, and after watching what Josh Allen did to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, he will be motivated to respond against a division rival in prime time with another chance to showcase why he deserves to be the NFL MVP.

Josh Allen has 150 offensive TD in 66 NFL games.



Only Patrick Mahomes (60) and Dan Marino (61) reached the mark in fewer career games.#BillsMafia @Bills #Bills — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 9, 2022

Mahomes should have no issue carving up a Las Vegas defence that ranks in the bottom third of the league in completion rate allowed.

While I entered this week a little concerned about a potential lookahead spot for the Chiefs with a date against Buffalo on tap next week, it certainly didn’t disrupt the Bills’ approach in their lopsided win over the Steelers.

So, accounting for the fact that this is a tough lookahead spot for Kansas City, I’m going to bet on another strong performance from the Chiefs tonight.

Kansas City outscored Las Vegas a combined 89-23 in two meetings last season.

Mahomes completed 74.3 per cent of his pass attempts for 664 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions in two meetings.

While Travis Kelce remains the No. 1 pass-catching option in the Kansas City offence and JuJu Smith-Schuster has emerged as a solid second option.

Who is the best tight end in the NFL?



❤️ for Mark Andrews

💬 for Travis Kelce#RavensFlock | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3uNPlyJhSu — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 10, 2022

However, I am going to target the third-busiest pass-catching threat in this offence and look at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s receiving yards over/under for my FanDuel Best Bet.

MVS has recorded 44+ receiving yards in three of his first four games in a Chiefs’ uniform.

He’s been targeted 19 times over their past three games.

I know this was an incomplete but the fact Mahomes is willing to make this throw to Valdes-Scantling in a tight game at the time is a great sign of things to come. Another building block. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Aqw84mcfMX — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 4, 2022

With a favourable match-up against a suspect Las Vegas secondary, I think Valdes-Scantling can get loose for a couple of big gains as a key contributor in a very deep and talented group of playmakers.

I’ll take Valdes-Scantling to go over 40.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.