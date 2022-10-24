Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football If you’ve tailed the picks I’ve given out in this column, you are 12-0 in the month of October. Obviously, the streak will eventually come to an end. Hopefully, we can keep it going tonight with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Two months ago, I bet on the Chicago Bears to finish with the worst record in the NFL at +1100.

Thanks to P.J. Walker, that bet is still very much alive heading into the final game of Week 7.

Walker led the Carolina Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a double-digit underdog to improve to 2-5.

The Panthers face a tough schedule and might not be done moving out talent before the trade deadline, but Sunday’s win is enough to make me believe that Chicago could still be in the mix for the worst record in the league at 2-4.

Of course, that would change if the Bears find a way to upset the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

However, the Patriots have played their best football over the past two weeks, and at least on paper this appears to be a favourable matchup for New England.

In addition to the futures bet, the pressure is on as we look to extend the streak after cashing 14 straight FanDuel Best Bet winners in this column dating back to September.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday October 24th, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

New England opened as a 6.5-point favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel.

The money has poured in on the Patriots throughout the week, pushing the spread to New England -8.5.

That movement won’t catch anybody by surprise.

Chicago has lost three straight games, including a five-point loss to the Washington Commanders as a small underdog at home last week.

New England has strung together back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, outscoring those two opponents by a combined 67-15.

Meanwhile, the total for tonight’s game opened at 38.5 at FanDuel – the lowest total on the board for Week 7.

We’ve seen that number tick up over the past couple of days to 40.5.

Bill Belichick with a whopping seven minutes and over 1,000 words on how good the Bears are pic.twitter.com/xS9UbK7zru — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 19, 2022

The under is 14-7 in prime-time games this season, and the under has hit at a 60 per cent rate overall, which makes the adjustment that we’ve seen that much more notable.

While I have a couple of leans for tonight’s game, I’m targeting a specific player prop for my FanDuel Best Bet.

Patriots tight ends today:



Jonnu Smith has two-catches for 61 yards. That's his most receiving yards since Week 3 of 2020.



Hunter Henry has three catches for 56 yards and a TD. That's his most receiving yards since Week 18 of last season. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 16, 2022

Expectations were sky high when the Patriots signed tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract last off-season.

New England couldn’t replace tight end Rob Gronkowski.

While they tried their best with the additions of Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency, it’s been a mixed bag of results to date.

However, that tandem flashed its potential again in last week’s win over the Browns when they combined for six catches, 122 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Smith finished with two catches for 61 yards on two targets.

He’s registered 25+ receiving yards in three of his four games played so far this season, with 2+ catches in each of those games.

Coming off their best game as a tandem, with all of the talk about National Tight Ends Day on Sunday, and with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne banged up at wide receiver, I think Smith and Henry should be in line for a decent workload again tonight against Chicago.

I’ll make Jonnu Smith over 10.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Astros A Heavy World Series Favourite Versus Phillies

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in the 2022 World Series.

It will be a match-up between the last team to clinch a playoff berth versus the team that hasn’t lost a single game this postseason, and FanDuel’s updated World Series winner odds reflect that.

FanDuel has the Astros as a -180 favourite to win it all.

The comeback on the Phillies is +150.

While both teams cruised in their respective LCS, Houston finished the regular season with 106 wins compared to just 87 for Philadelphia, which sets up the second-largest regular-season disparity in a World Series all-time.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Phillies are just the sixth team in the Wild Card era to reach the World Series after snapping a 10-season playoff drought.

Only one of the previous five went on to win it all.

FIVE WINS FROM $75 MILLION 👀



Mattress Mack is another step closer to making sports betting HISTORY…



(w/ @gallerysports) pic.twitter.com/YPYOFLQmGW — br_betting (@br_betting) October 23, 2022

I bet on the Astros to win it all heading into the ALCS.

At the time, I felt pretty comfortable with the bet regardless of which NL opponent they would be matched up against.

I still feel that way this morning as they get set to face Philadelphia.