Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football The thrilling finish to the Grey Cup capped off an intense 24 hours as FanDuel Must-See Sunday on TSN had a little bit of everything. While the TSN EDGE team went 5-1 with their staff picks, Toronto’s comeback win spoiled an opportunity to cash our cross-sport themed parlay for FanDuel Must-See Sunday on TSN at +363.

The Toronto Argonauts are Grey Cup champions.

After trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter, the Argonauts rallied to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in overtime and spoil any talk about a potential dynasty in Manitoba.

Winnipeg money line was the final leg of the parlay.

Ouch.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday November 21st, 2022.

The Best From FanDuel Must-See Sunday On TSN

Patrick Mahomes improved to 14-0 straight up all-time in road division games with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Mahomes and Kelce have done it again!



📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/PxUuwshbn6 — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

He’s now the obvious favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel at -160.

No other player has shorter than +600 odds.

Elsewhere, after an absolute mission just to get to Detroit for the game, the Buffalo Bills took care of business with a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills covered as a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel, although it turned out to be a bigger sweat than anticipated for the 76 per cent of bettors who bet on Buffalo to cover at FanDuel.

The Chicago Bears were another popular bet at FanDuel.

Unfortunately for anybody who was a part of the 63 per cent of the stakes in the money line market being on Justin Fields and company to pull off the upset, the Atlanta Falcons won the game 27-24.

Woke up from hibernation feeling VICTORIOUS on this #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/pNHixM5V39 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 21, 2022

As somebody who bet Chicago under 6.5 wins and under 5.5 wins at FanDuel before the season started, I’ll take it.

Meanwhile, for the first time since 1976, a team with a record of 8-1 or better with a healthy starting quarterback was a home underdog on Sunday.

It didn’t go very well for that unlikely underdog at all.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in one of the most lopsided results of the season so far.

Minnesota, which had won seven straight games including a 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the previous week, fell to 8-2 with a minus-two point-differential this season.

Yes, the 8-2 Vikings now have a minus-two point-differential following Sunday’s loss.

The only other team with a winning record and a negative point differential?

happy victory monday to those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/etnqHcGtFH — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2022

The Washington Commanders, which improved to 6-5 with a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Yes, the same Commanders that I took as a three-point favourite for my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s games.

Despite a ton of talk in the sports betting community about it being a potential letdown spot for Washington, Taylor Heinicke delivered again as the Commanders won easily to push their way back into the NFC playoff picture.

"It's a special moment. It's something I've been working for my whole life. ... I just want to keep this thing rolling."



Taylor Heinicke on being named QB1: pic.twitter.com/bl5Mxc1DW4 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 20, 2022

We’re looking to add another winner this morning with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Let’s see if we can find one in the desert.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season wraps up tonight with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meeting tonight at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

San Francisco opened as a seven-point favourite at FanDuel.

The number for tonight’s game is up to 49ers -10.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, I’m going to take George Kittle to finish with 40+ receiving yards.

All in favor of getting #49ers TE George Kittle more targets, let me get a thumbs up 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/bmrWB1HdGz — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) November 18, 2022

Kittle has finished with 39+ receiving yards in four of his last five games.

Last year, Kittle had 101 yards on six receptions in his lone meeting versus Arizona.

The previous year, he had eight catches for 136 yards in two meetings against them.

The Cardinals have really struggled to defend the tight end position, and while the 49ers have a ton of weapons to spread the ball around tonight, Kittle’s floor is pretty low with an over/under of 44.5.

I’ll pay the juice and take Kittle 40+ receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Early 2023 Grey Cup Winner Odds

Anybody who bet on the Toronto Argonauts to win the 109th Grey Cup at +600 odds at FanDuel at the start of the season couldn’t have been happier with the way that last night played out.

THE ARGONAUTS ARE GREY CUP CHAMPIONS! 🍁🏆



Toronto opened the season with 6-1 odds to win it all this year on @FanDuelCanada! pic.twitter.com/OHZ7P8ZzXO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 21, 2022

Anybody who bet Winnipeg at +250 to win it all likely thought they had a winner until they didn’t.

Now, we turn our attention to the 2023 Grey Cup, and it should be no surprise that the back-to-back-to-back champions are at the top of the board again.

Shortly after the Toronto Argonauts won it all, @FanDuelCanada went live with its early 2023 Grey Cup winner odds.@DomPadulaEDGE has more: https://t.co/D7lQ7TXw97 pic.twitter.com/I2HD0xbail — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 21, 2022

FanDuel opened with the Bombers at +200 to win it all.

The Argonauts are tied with the Calgary Stampeders as the third choice to win it all at +500 odds.