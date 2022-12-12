Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football The 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals are set, Caleb Williams is this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Mitch Marner’s point streak is still going, and what a ride it was as we got a little bit of everything from an entertaining slate of NFL games on Sunday.

Plus, we got a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football as we look to go 3-0 with the best bets for Week 14 in the NFL.

Let’s kick things off with The FanDuel Five from NFL Sunday.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday December 12th, 2022.

The FanDuel Five From NFL Sunday Week 14

Purdy Leads Niners To Dominant Win

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be just fine without Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, at least for now.

Brock Purdy went 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy became the first quarterback to beat Tom Brady in his first career NFL start.

Fortunately for San Francisco, it looks like Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury despite suffering a high-ankle sprain in the victory.

The 49ers, which remain a top-five choice to win the Super Bowl at +900 at FanDuel, can’t afford to lose any more key pieces as they get set for the postseason.



Eagles Clinch A Playoff Berth

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 on Sunday to improve to 12-1 this season.

With the victory, the Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders each scored rushing touchdowns, as Philly set a new single-season franchise record by reaching 27 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles improved to 5-1 against the spread versus opponents with winning records.

Hurts is the new favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel at -115, slightly ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +155.

Philadelphia remained the favourite to win the NFC at +170 and the third choice to win the Super Bowl at +450, behind only the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at FanDuel.

The Roar Is Restored In Detroit

Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-23 as 2.5-point favourites on Sunday.

It was just the 10th time in the Super Bowl era where a team with a winning percentage of .800 or higher was an underdog to a team with a losing record in December and January.

It was the seventh time this season that the Lions have scored 30+ points in a game.

Detroit has covered in six consecutive games – the longest active cover streak in the NFL.

While they are still on the outside looking in at 6-7, the fact that the Lions are right behind the Washington Commanders and New York Giants for the final two playoff spots in the NFC right now is that much more impressive considering they started 1-6.

It's also great news for anybody who bet them to go over 6.5 regular season wins at FanDuel.



Cowboys Salvage Win As Massive Favourites

The Dallas Cowboys closed as 17-point favourites for their clash with the Houston Texans at FanDuel.

They almost lost the game outright.

The Cowboys did what Great Teams do. They won when they were COMPLETELY OFF. Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and that’s what they did. Winning in the NFL is never easy and you can’t overlook any team you play. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022

The Cowboys trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Houston 10-0 the rest of the way, winning the game on a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott with 41 seconds left in regulation.

Dallas entered the week with the best cover margin in the NFL and was 15-5 ATS as a favourite since the start of last season.

In the end, Cowboys’ fans just have to be relieved that their team managed to salvage another key win.



Burrow Gets His First Win Over Browns

I got a ton of flack for making the Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 against the Cleveland Browns my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 14.

The “sharp” money was on Cleveland.

Plus, critics were quick to point out that Joe Burrow had never beat the Browns.

The latter was actually an important factor in my decision, but I digress.

Coming off one of their most impressive performances of the season in last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati cruised to a 23-10 win over Cleveland.

The Bengals have won five straight at home for the first time since 2014-15.

Their five-game slide versus the Browns is over.

Cincinnati is 9-1 against the spread since Week 3 – the best cover percentage in the NFL over that span.

After cashing both of my FanDuel Best Bets to start the week, we’re looking to complete the sweep tonight with another one for Monday Night Football.



A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

Week 14 wraps up tonight when the New England Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel made New England a 1.5-point favourite for tonight’s game.

The total is 43.5.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, this one is simple.

The Patriots can move back into the seventh seed in the AFC with a win tonight.

"We have the guys to do it. We have the coaches to do it."



New England, which is coming off back-to-back losses for the second time this season, desperately needs a victory tonight if it’s going to contend with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets for a Wild Card.

The only other time the Patriots lost back-to-back games, they responded with a 29-0 win over the Lions in Week 5.

Fast-forward nine weeks later, New England gets the opportunity to end its slide against an Arizona side that has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The last time we saw Mac Jones in a dome, he threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Jones could be in line for another big game, while the Patriots can lean on Rhamondre Stevenson and their rushing attack against a defence that ranks near the bottom of the league against the run this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) and CB Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled out by the Patriots for Monday’s game.



No surprises here, as they didn’t practice the last three days.



Meanwhile, we have seen so many examples of moments in which the Cardinals’ offence has not been on the same page this season, whether it’s Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, Murray and De Andre Hopkins, or any other combination from a group that has underachieved all season.

Arizona was eliminated from playoff contention before its bye week, so I’m not buying the idea that they come back from the break motivated to go blow for blow against a Patriots’ side that is playing for its season.

Give me Belichick and Jones over Kingsbury and Murray.

I’ll take the Patriots -1.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.



World Cup Final Four Is Set

The final four for FIFA World Cup 2022 is set.

France, Argentina, Croatia and Morocco will compete for a spot in the World Cup Final.

We're in a 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗼𝗱 this Monday morning 😄



France remains the favourite at +115 to win the tournament outright at FanDuel.

Olivier Giroud’s side is -500 to advance to the final.

Morocco is +350 to pull off another upset and reach the final.

Morocco was 250-to-1 to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at @FanDuelCanada before the tournament started.🗒️



Meanwhile, Argentina and Croatia are the second and third choices to win it all at FanDuel, with a big gap between the two.

Argentina, which is down to +160 to win the tournament outright, is -260 to advance to the final.

Croatia is +205 to advance to the final and +750 to win it all at FanDuel.