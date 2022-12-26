Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football My FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football is Gerald Everett to finish with 25+ receiving yards. I’m not in love with the price, but Everett has registered 25+ receiving yards in three straight games, finishing with exactly 80, 28 and 42. He’s finished with 6+ targets in each of those games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the final two weeks of the regular season with the best record in the NFC South.

They currently have a minus-38 point differential.

That is the ninth-worst mark in the entire NFL.

Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Buccaneers trailed the Cardinals by 10 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay outscored Arizona 10-0 the rest of the way in regulation and then won it with a field goal in overtime.

While the current state of the NFC South is a separate talking point altogether, Brady and the Bucs are back on track to win the NFC South and return to the playoffs.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday December 26th, 2022.

Brady, Buccaneers Inch Closer To NFC South Title

The Buccaneers looked like a very different team late in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Brady went 17-of-23 with a touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime, including going 6-for-6 for 69 yards in overtime.

The Buccaneers 19-16 victory was Tom Brady's 14th career win in an overtime game (inc playoffs).



That ties Drew Brees for the most by any starting quarterback all-time. pic.twitter.com/TO1FhKEVQj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2022

Now, Tampa Bay needs to figure out how to tap into what propelled that comeback win and carry it over the course of an entire game.

After they improved to 7-8 with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Buccaneers are now a heavy favourite to win the NFC South at FanDuel.

Tampa Bay is -550 to win the division at FanDuel.

The Carolina Panthers are the second choice at +460.

FanDuel made the Buccaneers a 5.5-point favourite for this week’s showdown against the Panthers.

Time To Sound The Alarm In Miami

The Miami Dolphins are in big trouble.

Miami has dropped four games in a row and is now sitting in the seventh seed in the AFC at 8-7.

On the heels of three straight losses, it looked like the Dolphins were primed to bounce back leading the Green Bay Packers 20-10 late in the second quarter.

Let’s end the comparison between Tua and Herbert the debate is over. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 25, 2022

However, the Packers outscored Miami 16-0 the rest of the way en route to a 26-20 win.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss.

Tua is so used to hitting his drop & someone being open in the window, that he’s throwing to the window robotically. And if a defender drops into the window, he’s still throwing it. Because those windows have been open all year. His lack of progression reads is showing — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) December 25, 2022

All of a sudden, a Dolphins’ team that looked like it could compete for an AFC East title at 8-3 is now 8-7 and barely hanging on to an AFC Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, Green Bay improved to 15-0 in the month of December under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers have won three in a row to improve to 7-8.

Whatever the reason, our heart or our shoes, we stood there on Christmas, hating to lose 😤🎄#GBvsMIA | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/g6k2TbOfiG — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Green Bay’s odds to make the playoffs have improved from three per cent to 37 per cent over the course of that win streak.

FanDuel now has the Packers at +184 to make the playoffs.

They are -230 to miss the playoffs.

Green Bay’s best chance to get in is to win its final two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and have the Washington Commanders lose at least one of its final two games.

The Packers are a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Vikings at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

Week 16 in the NFL wraps up tonight with the Los Angeles Chargers looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel has the Chargers as a four-point favourite.

The total is currently 45.5.

LA ✈️ INDY pic.twitter.com/ZZgmzvLt1S — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 26, 2022

Coming off the biggest collapse in NFL history, the Colts should be motivated to bounce back at home.

My hope is that Nick Foles and company can at least make this game competitive enough that the Chargers will need to play their starters a full four quarters in order to get the win.

Justin Herbert vs. Nick Foles on MNF 💪



📺: #LACvsIND — Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/7QCfCPVLl5 — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022

My FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football is Gerald Everett to finish with 25+ receiving yards.

I’m not in love with the price, but Everett has registered 25+ receiving yards in three straight games, finishing with exactly 80, 28 and 42.

He’s finished with 6+ targets in each of those games.

The Colts have struggled to defend the tight end position this season, and with both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in the lineup, Everett should see plenty of single coverage looks.

I’ll make Everett 25+ receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.