The 12-3 Buffalo Bills will visit the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Their 23 combined wins are tied for the most ever entering an MNF game. It's just the fifth time this century both teams will enter Monday Night Football seven or more games above .500. Here's the Morning Coffee for Monday January 2nd, 2023.

By the time the second day of this new year is in the books, we should have a better idea of which NFL team deserves the label of Super Bowl favourite.

The Bills remain the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

Cincinnati is the fifth choice to win it all.

Last year, the Bengals were a small favourite for tonight’s prime time showdown.

However, that spread has since flipped to Buffalo -1.5.

I’m not convinced that number has moved in the right direction.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Bengals have won and covered seven straight football games dating back to Halloween night.

They are a league-best 12-3 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is also 11-4 straight up – 1.5 games back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

While they could technically still finish atop the AFC standings, I believe the Bengals will have a greater motivation entering tonight’s game.

One year after their Cinderella run to the Super Bowl, Cincinnati has consistently been underestimated this season.

Despite several notable injuries, the Bengals are a league-best 11-2 SU dating back to Week 3.

Last year’s predictions were a little off…here’s to better takes in 2023 😉 pic.twitter.com/vGSEW3J4Og — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 1, 2023

Cincinnati is a remarkable 20-3 ATS over its past 23 games – the best 23-game span by any team in the Super Bowl era.

This team has consistently exceeded expectations, and I believe they have the potential to be even better as their young and talented core continues to grow together.

Next up, a tough test against the Super Bowl favourite.

The Bills and Bengals set to battle with the No. 1 seed in the AFC still up for grabs.



MNF is going to be good 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ycs5rQUPfh — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2023

Buffalo has won six straight games to improve to 12-3.

However, only one of those wins has come against an opponent currently holding down a playoff position, and that team is the New England Patriots.

The Bills covered the spread in just three of those six wins, with one-score victories over the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

A winter blizzard in Buffalo has created an additional layer of adversity for Josh Allen and company, on top of injuries, getting every team’s best effort and an already difficult travel schedule.

One week after picking up a win at Soldier Field, the Bills have to travel to Cincinnati for their fifth game outside of Buffalo over the past seven weeks.

The Bills are the Super Bowl favourite for a reason, and they’re a 1.5-point road favourite for Monday night’s game, but I’m inclined to bet Cincinnati in this spot.

The Bengals are motivated to prove that they deserve to be the Super Bowl favourite and with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon all healthy, they get an opportunity to showcase that they are still the team to beat in the AFC.

The loss of right tackle La’el Collins hurts, but I don’t believe it’s an insurmountable loss.

Give me the Bengals money line at +104 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

The FanDuel Five From Sunday

Here is some of the best from another busy Sunday with The FanDuel Five:

Favourites Win, Underdogs Cover

All NFL season, the favourites have dominated straight up, while the underdogs have had a significant edge against the spread.

That trend continued on Sunday.

NFL favourites went 10-4 straight up.

However, the underdogs went 8-6 against the spread.

Home teams went a combined 9-5 SU but were 7-7 ATS in Sunday’s games.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, 114 games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Brady, Bucs Headed Back To The Playoffs

Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected on 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Brady threw for 432 yards as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from down 14 points to win the game and the NFC South division crown.

It’s Brady’s NFL-record 19th career division title.

For all of their highs and lows this season, the Buccaneers have gone wire-to-wire as a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

As of this morning, Tampa Bay is +2200 to win it all.

Patriots Control Path To Playoffs

Speaking of resilience despite several highs and lows, Brady’s former team now controls its path to the postseason.

The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 to leapfrog them for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

“There’s no other chances, there’s no next week, there’s no get them next time. Next time is next year.”



BB talks Week 18 vs. Buffalo on @TheGregHillShow: https://t.co/H0QcPJjTry — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2023

New England can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Buffalo in Week 18.

Miami can still get in with a Patriots loss and a win over the New York Jets next week.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the mix for a playoff spot following a win over the Baltimore Ravens, which brings us to our next point.

Tomlin One Win Away From Another Winning Season

The Steelers have never finished with a losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.

While they looked destined for a losing season after falling to 2-6 in Week 8, they’ve since won six of eight to improve to 8-8.

Pittsburgh can finish 9-8 with a win over the Cleveland Browns next week to keep Tomlin’s streak alive.

Meanwhile, if the Patriots and Dolphins lose, a Steelers’ win over Cleveland would propel them into the playoffs as the final AFC Wild Card team.

The Packers Are Still Alive

Speaking of teams that looked destined for a losing season and have turned things around, the Green Bay Packers aren’t done yet.

The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8 – tied with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions for the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Green Bay has won four in a row and five of its last seven games to turn its season around following a 3-6 start.

The Packers can make the playoffs with a win over Detroit in Week 18.

The final Wild Card spot in the NFC will come down to the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions:



Clinching scenarios...#Packers: In with win over Detroit#Lions: In with a win over Green Bay + SEA loss to LAR#Seahawks: In with a win over the Rams + GB loss — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2023

What a turnaround for a team that many thought was done four weeks ago.