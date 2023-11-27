Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings have defied the odds to claw their way back into the NFC playoff picture.

Tonight, they will be in rare territory as they attempt to climb one win closer to the postseason, with the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Justin Jefferson, closing in on a return to the lineup.

The Vikings are currently a three-point favourite for their NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

If the current number holds, it will mark the first time that Minnesota is favoured by at least a field goal in any game since a Week 6 victory in Chicago.

The Vikings beat the Bears 19-13 as a three-point favourite in that game.

Since Week 6, Minnesota is 5-1 straight up and 6-0 against the spread – the longest cover streak by any team this season.

The fact that the Vikings have been without Jefferson since Week 6 makes that improbable run that much more impressive.

Minnesota is looking to become just the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to make the postseason following an 0-3 start.

After a remarkable stretch, Minnesota is now considered more likely to make than miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday November 27th, 2023.



Vikings, Bears Set To Meet On Monday Night Football

The Vikings were +104 to make the playoffs at FanDuel prior to Week 1.

Following an 0-3 start, Minnesota’s odds to make the postseason ballooned to +320 at FanDuel.

That number represented just a 23.8 per cent implied probability.

Fast-forward nine weeks later, the Vikings are now -230 to reach the postseason following a 6-2 run.

That number represents a 69.7 per cent implied probability.

A Classic NFC North matchup pic.twitter.com/s421zxXXPi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 26, 2023

For as impressive as their recent stretch has been, Minnesota must capitalize on this upcoming slate of games in order to solidify an NFC Wild Card position.

The Vikings still have to play the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions twice in Weeks 16 and 18.

Sandwiched in between those two meetings with the Lions is a Week 17 date with the Green Bay Packers, who are suddenly right back in the NFC playoff picture following a win over Detroit on Thursday.

Minnesota will host the Bears tonight before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals in back-to-back weeks following a bye in Week 13.

If the Vikings take care of business against Chicago, Las Vegas and Cincinnati, they will be 9-5 entering that tough three-game stretch to close out the season.

If they drop one or more of those three contests, their overall outlook could be a lot different.

Josh Dobbs has been on EIGHT teams during his seven-year career.



A true underdog journey 💯 pic.twitter.com/EDy7Poj1aP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2023

Minnesota will get a boost when Jefferson returns to the lineup.

However, that is not expected to happen tonight.

#Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (questionable, hamstring) is not expected to play Monday night vs. Bears, per source.



Vikings will give him the bye week – and he’ll be a big part of the team’s playoff push over the final five games. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bears continue to look to the future as they evaluate all aspects of their franchise following a disappointing 3-8 start.

Justin Fields is out to prove he is the franchise quarterback.

The early season wins likely pushed Atlanta out of the top quarterbacks in the class...which it really needs. I continue to think this is an awesome Justin Fields landing spot if Chicago moves on. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 26, 2023

Matt Eberflus is attempting to convince ownership that he should stay on as head coach.

While Eberflus inherited a reclamation project, his record against NFC North opponents is glaring.

Chicago is 0-9 straight up versus NFC North opponents under Eberflus.

The Bears have been outscored by an average of 12.2 points per game in those nine losses.

Management will have its work cut out this offseason as the rebuild in Chicago continues.

Whether or not Fields and Eberflus are part of that rebuild moving forward could be determined over the next six games.



A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

While the Vikings are expected to be without their No. 1 wide receiver, the Bears will be looking to lean heavily on their top playmaker once again tonight.

D.J. Moore had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Fields’ return to the lineup last week.

In the first meeting between these teams back in Week 6, Fields went 6-of-10 for 58 yards before leaving the game early in the second half due to injury.

Moore had just one catch for seven yards before Fields exited, but finished with five catches for 51 yards on eight targets.

Moore has averaged 7.6 catches in the last three games that Fields has started and finished.

DJ Moore's last 3 full games with Justin Fields:



8-131-1

8-230-3

7-96-1 — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) November 20, 2023

In fact, Moore has five or more receptions in six of his past eight games, regardless of whether it has been Fields or Tyson Bagent at quarterback.

The Bears traded out of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire Moore and other pieces as part of a rebuild around Fields.

A strong performance against a division opponent that has been mediocre against the pass this season would be a strong step in the right direction.

I’ll take Moore 5+ receptions at -120 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.