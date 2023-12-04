Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of four AFC teams with eight or more wins.

Tonight, they get an opportunity to move into a tie for the best record in the conference as a heavy favourite to win the Week 13 finale.

The Jaguars will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to EverBank Stadium for a Monday Night Football match-up that is fairly lopsided on paper.

The Bengals lost their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati has dropped three in a row to fall to 5-6.

On the flip side, Jacksonville has won back-to-back games and has won seven of its previous eight games overall.

The Jaguars opened -5.5 for tonight’s contest at FanDuel, but that number has been bet all the way to -9.5.

Meanwhile, the total is also on the move at FanDuel, dropping from 41.5 to 38.5, before a small tick back up to the current number at 39.5

The under has cashed in 11 straight Monday night games and is 13-1 overall this season.

Will that dominant trend continue tonight in Jacksonville?

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday December 4th, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

For as bad as they have looked at times this season, the Bengals still believe their season isn’t over just yet.

Cincinnati can climb back to .500 with a win tonight, which would leave them one game out of a Wild Card spot with five games left on the schedule.

Let’s get the job done 😤#CINatJAX | 8:15 PM on ABC pic.twitter.com/HUjTwQ1IcG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2023

Am I willing to bet on the Bengals to win as a +385 ML underdog tonight?

No.

Do I think they will show some fight with their season on the line?

Yes.

In order to have a chance, head coach Zac Taylor is going to need to find a way to get the football in the hands of his playmakers and allow them to do what they do best.

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ve circled Joe Mixon over 2.5 receptions.

With Burrow out and Jake Browning at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to focus on stopping the Bengals rushing attack and they held Mixon to 16 yards on eight carries last week.

However, Mixon did have two catches for 44 yards – his seventh straight game with at least two receptions.

Joe Mixon picks up 39 yards with just over 2 minutes remaining.



📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ pic.twitter.com/E1d0xdeJx8 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2023

Mixon has registered three or more receptions in five of his previous seven games.

Cincinnati can attack a point of weakness in the Jacksonville defence by using Mixon as a pass catcher tonight, so I like Mixon over 2.5 receptions.

The fact that prop has been juiced up to -178 already doesn’t leave me much of a choice but to add a second leg and make my FanDuel Best Bet a Same Game Parlay.

For the second leg, I’ll go with Evan Engram 3+ receptions.

Engram has registered four or more receptions in every game this season, including five catches for 49 yards on eight targets in last week’s win over the Houston Texans.

the Jaguars threw the ball twice out of 13 personnel yesterday against the Texans.



the first drive, an Empty formation where Trevor Lawrence hits Evan Engram for 21 yards.



later in the game, a Bootleg that results in a 42 yard gain to Luke Farrell (!). pic.twitter.com/4JCWuNr7sP — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 27, 2023

The Bengals have allowed some big games to tight ends already this season, including last week’s loss to the Steelers, in which they allowed Pat Freiermuth to go for 120 yards on nine receptions.

Most touches without a TD this season:



90 - Zach Charbonnet

64 - Evan Engram

62 - Dalvin Cook pic.twitter.com/WIAY8MqtHq — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) November 30, 2023

I’ll only need a third of that production from Engram tonight in order to cash the FanDuel Best Bet.

I’ll take Mixon 3+ receptions and Engram 3+ receptions at -130 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set

Alabama, Texas and Washington could each be found at 10-to-1 odds or longer to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at FanDuel on Friday evening.

72 hours later, it’s a much different story.

The #CFBPlayoff field is set 🏆



(1) Michigan vs (4) Alabama

(2) Washington vs (3) Texas



Who is YOUR pick to win the National Championship? pic.twitter.com/OG8E1VX7FJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 3, 2023

Michigan remains the favourite to win the CFP National Championship at +160 odds at FanDuel.

Alabama, which will clash with the Wolverines in one College Football Playoff Semi-Final, is the biggest mover after dropping from 12-to-1 to 2-to-1 to win it all.

Michigan opened -3 for that semi-final showdown.

However, that number has already dropped to Wolverines -1.5, with approximately 86 per cent of the early spread bets on the Tide.

Meanwhile, the other College Football Playoff semi-final will feature two teams that were each available at 10-to-1 odds or longer to win the championship on Friday.

Here is a look at how the National Championship odds for the playoff teams have changed at @FanDuelCanada over the past 72 hours:



Michigan +185 ➡️ +160

Alabama +1200 ➡️ +200

Texas +1000 ➡️ +300

Washington +2500 ➡️ +700#CFBPlayoff #GamblingX — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) December 3, 2023

Texas is down from 10-to-1 to 3-to-1 to win the title.

Washington is down from 25-to-1 to 7-to-1 after upsetting Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Longhorns could be found as high as -6 for that semi-final match-up at FanDuel, but after some buy back on the Huskies, the line has settled at Texas -4.5.

It’s also worth noting that the total for that semi-final has been bet up from 61.5 to 63.5 at FanDuel.

While it isn’t the final four that most expected, the stage is set for what should be another entertaining College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day.