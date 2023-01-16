Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For The Super Wild Card Weekend Finale There is just one game left to play on the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. If the first five games are any indication, we are going to be in for another treat tonight.

There is just one game left to play on the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule.

If the first five games are any indication, we are going to be in for another treat tonight.

On Saturday, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars gave us the third-largest comeback win in NFL history with a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Sunday, the New York Giants sent the Minnesota Vikings home with the second upset of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens each put up a fight before ultimately falling short against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

NFL underdogs went 4-1 against the spread at FanDuel.

Each of the first five NFL Super Wild Card Weekend games went over the total.

Will we see another thriller tonight in Tampa?

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday January 16th, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet For The Super Wild Card Weekend Finale

After going just 1-5 against the spread last season, NFL underdogs showed up this weekend.

The underdogs went a combined 4-1 ATS, improving to 20-9 ATS in Wild Card Weekend dating back to 2017.

All of this brings us to the final NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game.

We got a WILD matchup on MNF 😤



📺: #DALvsTB—Today at 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/FQnaC8hz4q — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys opened as a three-point favourite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FanDuel.

While it didn’t take long for that number to move to Dallas -2.5, it’s held steady over the past few days despite the majority of the bets and stakes being wagered on Tampa Bay to date.

In fact, a couple of sports books have already moved the number back to Cowboys -3, which is something to keep in mind if you’re looking to bet on tonight’s game.

If you want to bet on Dallas at FanDuel, you should probably jump on it now at -2.5, before a move to -3.

Meanwhile, as I’ve already highlighted, the over is 5-0 went 5-0 this weekend.

Despite that, we could see the total drop, as the under 45.5 is currently -114.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, I have circled Cowboys’ tight end Dalton Schultz as a player to target.

Schultz finished the season with 11 receptions for 99 yards on 19 targets in road games against the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

While his production has been inconsistent overall, he did register seven catches for 62 yards on nine targets the first time these teams met.

After averaging 9.5 targets over his previous two games, I think Schultz should be a popular option for Dak Prescott against a defence that has struggled against tight ends.

Give me Dalton Schultz over 3.5 receptions as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game.

Early NFL Divisional Round Lines Posted At FanDuel

While we still have one more stop on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend tonight, lines for the first three NFL Divisional Round games are already up at FanDuel.

The first three NFL Divisional Round game lines are up right now at @FanDuelCanada.



Jaguars at Chiefs -8.5

Giants at Eagles -7.5

Bengals at Bills -3.5



Favourites went 3-2 straight up this weekend, but underdogs went 4-1 against the spread. pic.twitter.com/rlObaz2cV4 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 16, 2023

The Bills opened as a 3.5-point favourite against the Bengals.

That number has already climbed to Bills -4 this morning.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as a 7.5-point favourite against the Giants.

As our crew anticipated in a video that we posted to our Tik Tok account last night, the spread for that game has already dropped to Eagles -7.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs opened as an 8.5-point favourite against the Jaguars.

That number is already shaded towards the Chiefs at -115, signalling we could see a move to Kansas City -9 at some point soon.